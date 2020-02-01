Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Decreased by Analyst

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Inogen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical technology company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. William Blair also issued estimates for Inogen’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Inogen had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $91.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Inogen’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Inogen in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Inogen from $47.50 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN opened at $44.27 on Thursday. Inogen has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $155.75. The company has a market capitalization of $975.48 million, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 235.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

