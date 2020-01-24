Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Reduced by Analyst

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.80). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.53 million.

KRP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.10.

Shares of KRP stock opened at $15.54 on Thursday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $362.19 million, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

