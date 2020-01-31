Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Luckin Coffee Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:LK)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) – KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Luckin Coffee in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.29). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $215.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.84 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 557.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Luckin Coffee from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Luckin Coffee in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Shares of Luckin Coffee stock opened at $36.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.47. Luckin Coffee has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $51.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Luckin Coffee during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Luckin Coffee during the fourth quarter worth $482,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Luckin Coffee during the fourth quarter worth $1,847,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Luckin Coffee by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 32,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Luckin Coffee during the fourth quarter worth $2,346,000.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading