Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) Cut by Dougherty & Co

Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) – Equities researchers at Dougherty & Co decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Manitowoc in a report released on Friday, January 31st. Dougherty & Co analyst M. Shlisky now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MTW. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Manitowoc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

NYSE MTW opened at $14.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.45 million, a P/E ratio of -12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.28. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.88.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.27 million. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Manitowoc by 513.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Manitowoc by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Manitowoc by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

