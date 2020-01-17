Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.15). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.08.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $46.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.85. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 63.07%.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 12,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.31 per share, with a total value of $471,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,009.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack B. Moore purchased 12,900 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,527.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 35,900 shares of company stock worth $1,393,129. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 577,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,682,000 after acquiring an additional 24,012 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 133,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 21,947 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 34,560 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds