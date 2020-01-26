Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Reduced by Analyst

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OXY. Edward Jones raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $42.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average of $43.65. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $68.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 10,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 216,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bob Shearer purchased 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.96 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,533.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Klesse purchased 6,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.09 per share, with a total value of $228,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,540,442.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?