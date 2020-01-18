Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Lifted by SunTrust Banks

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Public Storage in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.88. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Public Storage’s FY2023 earnings at $12.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.02 EPS.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $729.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.26 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 60.98%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Argus reduced their price target on Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays set a $256.00 price target on Public Storage and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.13.

NYSE:PSA opened at $220.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.65. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $198.42 and a 52-week high of $266.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 31.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,966,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $944,681,000 after buying an additional 945,431 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 113.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,746,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,858,000 after buying an additional 928,491 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 12.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,782,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,514,000 after buying an additional 311,801 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 38.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,090,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,726,000 after buying an additional 300,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 291.4% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 332,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,595,000 after buying an additional 247,675 shares during the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)