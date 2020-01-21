Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:SWX)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Southwest Gas in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwest Gas’ FY2023 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $76.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Southwest Gas has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $92.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.18.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $725.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 59.24%.

In other Southwest Gas news, Director Robert L. Boughner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.49 per share, with a total value of $382,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,434.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 5,450 shares of company stock worth $416,561 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 8.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 725.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 30,584 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 33.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 5.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 6,708.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

