Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Decreased by Analyst

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.25. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TSCO. Morgan Stanley raised Tractor Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nomura initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $113.00 price objective on Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.16.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $93.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.11. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $82.62 and a 1 year high of $114.25.

In other news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $1,323,804.09. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 200,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,829,000 after purchasing an additional 67,647 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,623,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

