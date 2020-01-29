Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Lowered by Analyst

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tractor Supply in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.24. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TSCO. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $94.99 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $82.62 and a twelve month high of $114.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.89 and a 200-day moving average of $97.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $1,323,804.09. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 112.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 45,313 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 219.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 145,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,185,000 after purchasing an additional 100,115 shares in the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

