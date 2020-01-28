Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Valero Energy Co. Lifted by US Capital Advisors (NYSE:VLO)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – US Capital Advisors lifted their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Valero Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.48.

VLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Barclays began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $85.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.44 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.14 and a 200-day moving average of $88.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 102.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

