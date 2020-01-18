Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the healthcare conglomerate will earn $4.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.20. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UNH. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 target price (up previously from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $298.47 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $300.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $289.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.59.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,354.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,083,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953,416 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 160.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,550,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,711 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 63.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,705,888 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $416,254,000 after purchasing an additional 661,064 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after purchasing an additional 464,121 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

