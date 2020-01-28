Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Gibraltar Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $54.39 on Monday. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $56.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $299.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at $895,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 19.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 8,729 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 87.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 21,383 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 6.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2,677.9% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 334,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,351,000 after buying an additional 322,127 shares in the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

