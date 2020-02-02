Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMD)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.21.

Shares of AMD opened at $47.00 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.67, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $1,238,400.00. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,656 shares of company stock valued at $15,382,733. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

