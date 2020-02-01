Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Align Technology, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Align Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.36 EPS.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.42.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $257.10 on Friday. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $169.84 and a twelve month high of $334.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.05.

In related news, Director Yuval Shaked sold 500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $130,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 7,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.61, for a total transaction of $1,932,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,477 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,839.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,975 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

