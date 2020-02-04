Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:EAT)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Brinker International in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.56. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EAT. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.95.

Brinker International stock opened at $40.96 on Monday. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $36.44 and a 1-year high of $47.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.84 and its 200 day moving average is $42.04.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $869.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter worth approximately $25,065,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Brinker International by 313.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 706,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,152,000 after buying an additional 535,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,853,000 after buying an additional 251,037 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,718,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,888,000.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.68%.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

