Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway Raised by National Bank Financial (NYSE:CNI)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.19. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2021 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.69.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $93.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $80.95 and a 1-year high of $96.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $37,988,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,426,000 after buying an additional 293,663 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,772,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,612,000 after buying an additional 277,486 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,564,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,524,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,071,000 after buying an additional 170,072 shares during the period. 53.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.443 dividend. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?