Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) Boosted by Raymond James

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) – Raymond James boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of CGI Group in a report released on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.29.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21. The company had revenue of C$2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.99 billion.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of CGI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

