Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for CVB Financial Corp. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Wedbush lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CVBF. BidaskClub lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. CVB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.10. CVB Financial has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.77 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

In related news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $216,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 8,407 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 1,644.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 16,444 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

