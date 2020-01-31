Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for ECN Capital Corp Decreased by Cormark (TSE:ECN)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

ECN Capital Corp (TSE:ECN) – Cormark lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for ECN Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Cormark also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

ECN has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.25 price target on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.42.

Shares of TSE:ECN opened at C$5.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.64. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$3.75 and a 1 year high of C$5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.47, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$83.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$84.48 million.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

