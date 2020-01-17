Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Decreased by Analyst

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Five Below in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.01. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FIVE. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Five Below from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Five Below from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.84.

Five Below stock opened at $116.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.50. Five Below has a one year low of $95.52 and a one year high of $148.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 95,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 26,092 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

