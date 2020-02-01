Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Illumina, Inc. Increased by Svb Leerink (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – Research analysts at Svb Leerink lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Illumina in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Svb Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the life sciences company will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.97. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.12 EPS.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ILMN. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.13.

Illumina stock opened at $290.07 on Friday. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $263.30 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $325.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.19. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Illumina news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,506 shares in the company, valued at $451,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,501,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,727 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,837. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 64.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,315,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $400,182,000 after acquiring an additional 517,226 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 753,124 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $229,115,000 after purchasing an additional 336,821 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 324,248 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $98,643,000 after purchasing an additional 80,523 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 464,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $141,449,000 after purchasing an additional 57,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 692,524 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $210,680,000 after purchasing an additional 56,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel