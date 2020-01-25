Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Newmont Goldcorp Corp Decreased by Raymond James (NYSE:NEM)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NEM. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Eight Capital began coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

NEM opened at $44.29 on Thursday. Newmont Goldcorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of -0.02.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $158,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,764,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $27,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,843.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,134. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,057,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,951,000 after acquiring an additional 17,197 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 198,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 88,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 204,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 58,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 32,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

