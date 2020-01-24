Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Lowered by KeyCorp

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $327.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OLLI. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

Shares of OLLI opened at $56.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 2.14. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $52.88 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.50.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $442,895.51. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,090,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,427 shares of company stock worth $3,651,830. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whitnell & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 166.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

