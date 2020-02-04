Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Boosted by KeyCorp

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oshkosh in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the company will earn $2.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.07. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.06). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Longbow Research downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Oshkosh to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.08.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $88.29 on Monday. Oshkosh has a one year low of $66.04 and a one year high of $95.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.07 and a 200-day moving average of $82.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

In other news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total value of $914,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,180.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $897,118.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,819.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,071 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,711,000 after acquiring an additional 549,796 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2,023.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,873,000 after acquiring an additional 237,263 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 471.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 138,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,483,000 after acquiring an additional 114,080 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 7.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,485,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,766,000 after acquiring an additional 109,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $9,974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection