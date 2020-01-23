Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Issued By Wedbush

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Regions Financial in a report released on Sunday, January 19th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.53.

NYSE:RF opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.90.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $512,908.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,382.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

