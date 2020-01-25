QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Pamela M. Lopker Sells 2,000 Shares

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,000 shares of QAD stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 4,276,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,527,335.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of QADA stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.44 and a beta of 1.11. QAD Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $54.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.76.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.28 million. QAD had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that QAD Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. QAD’s payout ratio is currently 56.86%.

Several analysts have commented on QADA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of QAD from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in QAD by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in QAD by 15.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after buying an additional 30,346 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in QAD during the third quarter valued at $810,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QAD during the third quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in QAD by 4.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

