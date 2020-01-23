QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.51

Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.51 and last traded at $54.05, with a volume of 1782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of QAD from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. QAD had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. QAD’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that QAD Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.86%.

In other QAD news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 20,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $946,867.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,311,303 shares in the company, valued at $196,336,738.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $90,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,336,095 shares in the company, valued at $195,601,245.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,361 shares of company stock worth $3,611,089 over the last 90 days. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in QAD in the second quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of QAD during the first quarter worth $41,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QAD during the third quarter worth $217,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QAD during the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of QAD during the third quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

About QAD (NASDAQ:QADA)

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

