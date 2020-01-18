QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $57.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.06% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “QAD Inc. operates as a global provider of enterprise software applications, professional services and application support for manufacturing companies. The Company’s core product QAD Enterprise Applications is an integrated suite of software applications deployable in computer infrastructures, on demand and on premise deployment as well underlying databases, hardware platforms and operating systems. Solution suites offered are- QAD Standard Financials and QAD Enterprise Financials; QAD Customer Management; QAD Manufacturing suite; QAD Supply Chain; QAD Service and Support; QAD Enterprise Asset Management; QAD Transportation Management; QAD Analytics. Additionally, QAD also offer services for customer support; implementation; on demand and application management; migration and upgrade; and business consulting. Industries catered by the Company include automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, industrial products and life sciences. QAD Inc is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised their price target on QAD from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

QADA traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $53.24. 28,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,045. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.39 and a beta of 1.11. QAD has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $53.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.28 million. QAD had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QAD will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 1,000 shares of QAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 4,338,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,214,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 3,000 shares of QAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $155,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 4,290,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,798,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,523,549 in the last 90 days. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QAD by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 30,346 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of QAD by 1,275.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 132,738 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QAD by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QAD by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of QAD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

