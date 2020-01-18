QBE Insurance Group (ASX:QBE) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.77

QBE Insurance Group Ltd (ASX:QBE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$13.77 ($9.77) and last traded at A$13.71 ($9.72), with a volume of 2034310 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$13.36 ($9.48).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$12.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$12.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87.

In other news, insider Frederick (Fred) Eppinger 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th.

About QBE Insurance Group (ASX:QBE)

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks worldwide. It operates through North American Operations, European Operations, Australian & New Zealand Operations, Asia Pacific Operations, and Equator Re segments. The company offers personal, including home, motor, and compulsory third party motor insurance; health and accident, and renewable energy insurance; and commercial and specialist general insurance.

