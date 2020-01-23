QBE Insurance Group (ASX:QBE) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.83

QBE Insurance Group Ltd (ASX:QBE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$13.83 ($9.81) and last traded at A$13.71 ($9.72), with a volume of 2968352 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$13.83 ($9.81).

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$12.49.

In other news, insider Frederick (Fred) Eppinger

QBE Insurance Group Company Profile (ASX:QBE)

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks worldwide. It operates through North American Operations, European Operations, Australian & New Zealand Operations, Asia Pacific Operations, and Equator Re segments. The company offers personal, including home, motor, and compulsory third party motor insurance; health and accident, and renewable energy insurance; and commercial and specialist general insurance.

