QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of QCR in a research report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for QCR’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on QCRH. ValuEngine raised QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group upped their price objective on QCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens cut QCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. QCR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $42.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $688.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.83. QCR has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of QCR by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of QCR by 2,981.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in QCR by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QCR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in QCR by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,628.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

