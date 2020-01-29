QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QCR Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides full service commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on QCRH. BidaskClub downgraded QCR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on QCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised QCR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens downgraded QCR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. QCR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.67.

QCR stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.60. 436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.83. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. QCR’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

In other QCR news, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,628.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in QCR by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in QCR by 2,800.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 18,119 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in QCR during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in QCR during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in QCR by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

