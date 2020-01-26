QEP Resources Inc Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NYSE:QEP)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for QEP Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for QEP Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on QEP. ValuEngine raised shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Williams Capital raised shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of QEP Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. QEP Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

NYSE:QEP opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $751.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. QEP Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.03 million. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QEP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,547,000 after buying an additional 40,383 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,148,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after buying an additional 170,193 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,182,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,761,000 after buying an additional 6,792,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,252,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $160,884,000 after buying an additional 88,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?