QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Trading 6.9% Higher

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.26, 8,130,700 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 6,286,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Williams Capital raised QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens raised QEP Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in QEP Resources by 570.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 417,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 355,577 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in QEP Resources by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 625,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in QEP Resources by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 222,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

About QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

