Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “QIWI plc operates as a provider of next generation payment services primarily in Russia and the CIS. The Company has an integrated network that enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. It enables merchants to accept cash and electronic payments from virtual wallets, and operates cash-collecting terminals and kiosks. QIWI plc is based in Moscow, the Russian Federation. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on QIWI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Qiwi in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiwi in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qiwi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:QIWI traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.46. The stock had a trading volume of 196,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,305. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.98. Qiwi has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Qiwi had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $18.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qiwi will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Qiwi by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 295,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,715,000 after buying an additional 46,380 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Qiwi by 311.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Qiwi by 448.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 395,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,688,000 after acquiring an additional 323,714 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Qiwi by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 491,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,794,000 after acquiring an additional 305,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Qiwi by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. 28.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qiwi (QIWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com