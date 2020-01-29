Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on QIWI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qiwi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered Qiwi from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Qiwi in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Qiwi in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ QIWI traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.14. 1,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.98. Qiwi has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.44.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Qiwi had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $18.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qiwi will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QIWI. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Qiwi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,387,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Qiwi by 448.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 395,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after buying an additional 323,714 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Qiwi by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 491,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after buying an additional 305,475 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Qiwi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,049,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Qiwi by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 661,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,959,000 after buying an additional 102,550 shares in the last quarter. 28.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

