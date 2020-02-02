Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “QIWI plc operates as a provider of next generation payment services primarily in Russia and the CIS. The Company has an integrated network that enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. It enables merchants to accept cash and electronic payments from virtual wallets, and operates cash-collecting terminals and kiosks. QIWI plc is based in Moscow, the Russian Federation. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on QIWI. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Qiwi in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiwi in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

NASDAQ:QIWI opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.42. Qiwi has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Qiwi had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $18.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Qiwi will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QIWI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Qiwi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Qiwi by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 49,081 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Qiwi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qiwi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Qiwi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. 28.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

