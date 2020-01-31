QMX Gold (CVE:QMX) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.12

QMX Gold Corp (CVE:QMX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 200800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.55.

QMX Gold Company Profile (CVE:QMX)

QMX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds a portfolio of properties covering approximately 200 square kilometers in the Abitibi district of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Alexis Minerals Corporation and changed its name to QMX Gold Corporation in June 2012.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?