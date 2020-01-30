Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.55-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $800-840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $727.81 million.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

QRVO traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,189,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,415. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.77. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $118.78.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.67 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Qorvo to $85.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Qorvo from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Qorvo from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Qorvo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.22.

In other Qorvo news, Director David H. Y. Ho sold 10,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $1,089,665.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,793.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total value of $280,923.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,719,026.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,702 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?