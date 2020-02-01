Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $800-840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $726.11 million.Qorvo also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.55-1.55 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Qorvo from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark upped their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Qorvo from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Qorvo to $85.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.11.

Shares of QRVO stock traded down $5.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.86. 3,556,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,000. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.20. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $122.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David H. Y. Ho sold 10,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $1,089,665.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,793.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total value of $280,923.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,026.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,070 shares of company stock worth $2,402,702. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

