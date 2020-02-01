Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on QRVO. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark raised their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Summit Insights upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Qorvo from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Qorvo from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.11.

Shares of QRVO opened at $105.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.47 and a 200 day moving average of $90.38. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $122.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,762 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total transaction of $280,923.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,026.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Y. Ho sold 10,660 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $1,089,665.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,793.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,702. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 475.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 720.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

