Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Raised to $135.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $98.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on QRVO. Mizuho lifted their price target on Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Qorvo from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Qorvo from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Qorvo from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.11.

Shares of Qorvo stock traded down $5.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,556,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,000. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $122.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.20.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $218,732.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,759 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,302.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $144,964.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,051.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,070 shares of company stock worth $2,402,702. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the third quarter worth $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the third quarter worth $50,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Qorvo by 475.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 720.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

