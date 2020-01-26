Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Gap Down to $118.68

Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $121.48, but opened at $118.68. Qorvo shares last traded at $113.39, with a volume of 2,411,758 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QRVO. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Qorvo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.67 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $417,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,999,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $218,732.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,759 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,302.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,070 shares of company stock worth $2,402,702 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 5,205.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,023,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,584 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 13,099.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 406,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,107,000 after purchasing an additional 403,861 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 879.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 382,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,974,000 after purchasing an additional 343,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 301,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,212,000 after purchasing an additional 176,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 332,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after purchasing an additional 166,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

