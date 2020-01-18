Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

QRVO has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on shares of Qorvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.22.

NASDAQ QRVO traded up $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $114.74. 1,376,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,289. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.04. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $118.49.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.67 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $218,732.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,302.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Y. Ho sold 10,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $1,089,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,793.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,702. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Qorvo by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Qorvo by 475.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

