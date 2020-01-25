QSC (ETR:QSC) Trading Down 3.8%

Qsc Ag (ETR:QSC) fell 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €1.17 ($1.36) and last traded at €1.17 ($1.36), 125,647 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 56% from the average session volume of 282,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.22 ($1.42).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $148.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of €1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of €1.24.

QSC Company Profile (ETR:QSC)

QSC AG engages in the cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), consulting, telecommunications, and colocation businesses primarily in Germany. It operates through Telecommunications, Outsourcing, Consulting, and Cloud segments. The Telecommunications segment offers a range of voice and data communication solutions, including asymmetric ADSL2+ lines, symmetric SDSL lines, and Internet access services via wireless local loop networks; IP telephony connections and related telephony systems; and open call-by-call and preselect voice telephony, as well as related value added services.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?