QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised QTS Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NYSE:QTS traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,700. QTS Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $41.11 and a 12-month high of $58.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 406.29, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.56.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.61). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $125.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. QTS Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip P. Trahanas sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $3,049,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,625.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William H. Schafer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $382,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,890.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,526,399 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 78,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

