Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

QFI stock opened at GBX 2.72 ($0.04) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 million and a P/E ratio of -9.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.28. Quadrise Fuels International has a 52 week low of GBX 2.29 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 7.94 ($0.10).

About Quadrise Fuels International

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based asphalts and fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts