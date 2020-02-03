Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Receives $171.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti decreased their target price on Quaker Chemical from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $153.00 target price on Quaker Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Quaker Chemical stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,781. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.51. Quaker Chemical has a 12 month low of $141.79 and a 12 month high of $224.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.86.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

In related news, insider (Steve) Brockhurst Stephen 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the third quarter worth $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 523.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

