Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the December 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KWR. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $153.00 price target on shares of Quaker Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

In other Quaker Chemical news, insider (Steve) Brockhurst Stephen 250,000 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,426,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $289,505,000 after purchasing an additional 380,431 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter worth $10,807,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter worth $3,475,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 26.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 195,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,851,000 after acquiring an additional 40,350 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 77.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,409,000 after acquiring an additional 26,770 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.14. 3,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,748. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.17 and its 200-day moving average is $164.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.51. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $141.79 and a 52 week high of $224.30.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.93 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs

